Woman thanks passers by and police after being rescued from Peterborough river

Police and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Cambs police

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon and Police said on social media: “A dog walker is alive and well this afternoon after quick thinking members of the public along with police officers from #Brelief managed to rescue them from the River Nene running through Ferry Meadows.

“The walker found themself in difficulty after attempting to retrieve the dogs from the water.

“Thankfully, passers by were able to notify the emergency services and the situation was resolved safely.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman, who said she was the dog walker involved, replied to the police social media post thanking those who helped, she said: “Thank you so much to everyone that helped me this morning, the passers by and all of the emergency services.

“Luckily my phone still worked so I managed to call 999 until passers by took over the call and looked after my spaniels.

“Can’t thank Kyle and Gemma enough. They were both amazing, keeping me calm and waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“The emergency services were amazing, ensured my dogs were safe whilst I was being checked out by the paramedics and even retrieved my car and drove me home.

“So lucky this ended well. Needless to say he won’t be going off lead near any rivers again!”

Police added: “Would you know what to do if you found someone in distress in the water?”