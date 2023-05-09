A woman was taken to hospital after a fire in her Peterborough home.

Emergency services were called to Princes Gardens at 8am today (May 9).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Fire and ambulance crews arrived on scene this morning.