Woman taken to hospital after fire in Peterborough home

Fire started in kitchen

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST

A woman was taken to hospital after a fire in her Peterborough home.

Emergency services were called to Princes Gardens at 8am today (May 9).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Fire and ambulance crews arrived on scene this morning.Fire and ambulance crews arrived on scene this morning.
"They rescued a female casualty who was given first aid and treated for smoke inhalation, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.”

