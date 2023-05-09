Woman taken to hospital after fire in Peterborough home
Fire started in kitchen
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST
A woman was taken to hospital after a fire in her Peterborough home.
Emergency services were called to Princes Gardens at 8am today (May 9).
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
"They rescued a female casualty who was given first aid and treated for smoke inhalation, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.”