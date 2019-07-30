Woman rescued from Peterborough church ‘after 30 foot fall’

A woman has been rescued from a Peterborough church after reportedly suffering a 30 feet fall.

Fire crews from Whittlesey and Huntingdon were called to Christ the Carpenter church in Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, at just before 3.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

The emergency services in Chestnut Avenue. Photo and video from Emily Morgan

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said a woman required “rescue from height” and that its specialist trained rope rescue crew was working with ambulance crews to get her to safety.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.42pm to reports a woman had fallen 30 feet. Police were required for traffic control.”

The road was closed but re-opened at 4.12pm.

A fire services spokesman has now confirmed that the woman has been rescued and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The fire crews have now left the scene.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service for further information.

RELATED: Woman being rescued ‘after falling 30 feet at Peterborough church’