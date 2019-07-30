Woman being rescued 'after falling 30 feet at Peterborough church'

Firefighters are currently attempting to rescue a woman who was reported to have fallen 30 feet at a church in Peterborough.

Fire crews from Whittlesey and Huntingdon are currently at Christ the Carpenter church in Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The emergency services in Chestnut Avenue. Photo and video from Emily Morgan

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A female casualty is trapped and requires rescue from height, so our specialist trained rope rescue crew is working with ambulance crews to get her to safety.



"The crews were called at 3.12pm this afternoon."

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.42pm to reports a woman had fallen 30 feet. Police were required for traffic control."

The road was closed but re-opened at 4.12pm.

UPDATE: Woman rescued from Peterborough church ‘after 30 foot fall’