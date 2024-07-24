What's on in Peterborough this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s lots going on outdoors across Peterborough, including theatre, plus some stunning exhibitions to seek out

Fairies & Dragons at Sacrewell Farm until September 1

Open every day, 9am – 4.30pm, you can explore the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside, burn off some steam in the farmyard themed play area, paddle in the mill stream and take part in free, themed Fairies & Dragons activities including: Castle fort building; dragon and fairy scavenger hunt; dragon-themed arrow shootout; dragon-themed games; crafting fairy wands; fairy-themed games; and themed photo opportunities for capturing memories.

FUN DAY at Peterborough Museum, July 27

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is fun to be had at Sacrewell Farm though the summer break

A free, fun-filled event featuring craft stalls, have-a-go games, the Peterborough Libraries & Archives' Bunny Bus, family crafts, storytelling, food and drink, and more to kick off the summer holidays’ daily activities

LITTLE WOMEN

Peterborough Cathedral, July 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present Louisa May Alcott's beloved coming of age story.

Meet headstrong Jo March and her sisters Meg, Amy, and Beth. Each sister is determined to pursue her own path in life, but though their dreams may be different, their family ties remain as strong as ever.

An uplifting and heartfelt tale of the sisters' journey into adulthood and all the trials and triumphs that come with it, plus authentic costuming and a beautiful musical score.

A Midsummer Night's Dream at Tolethorpe Hall until July 27

The woodland backdrop of the Tolethorpe stage provides the perfect setting for Shakespeare’s most spellbinding of plays. As twilight descends, the theatre transforms into a late Edwardian realm of magic and mischief, where love's spell weaves its magic.

MONSTERS OF THE SEA

Peterborough Cathedral, until September 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants, breathed into life using animatronics.

MAIZE MAZE at Skylark, near March, all summer

Follow over 3 kilometres of pathways to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge. The funyard includes a giant paddling pool, tractor ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, giant slide complex, zip-wire and more.

BOOK LAUNCH

The Met Lounge on August 1

In Sugar, Gravy, Pleasure, co-founder Pete Elderkin tells the story of Peterborough’s Sugar Club, with first-hand contributions from the author and others involved through the 90s upstairs at 5th Avenue and later at The Met Lounge.

GEM FUN DAY

Fossils Galore, High Street, March, July 27

Fossils Galore will be offering lots of prehistoric activities and events. Discover the collection of gemstones from the Museum Vault, then choose three to take home.

Ferry Meadows throughout summer holidays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packed with outdoor activities, highlights this week include: an Orienteering Challenge today (25th); Climbing Wall on July 30; Big Butterfly Count on July 26; Wildlife Boat Trip on July 30; Pollinator Ponder and Wildlife Wander on July 30.

PETERBOROUGH RAILWAYS

Peterborough Museum until September