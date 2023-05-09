Wet weather did not dampen spirits at Longthorpe coronation celebration

On Sunday, St Botolph’s Longthorpe celebrated the coronation in a spirit which combined solemnity and fun.

The day started at 10.30am with a special service finishing with the National Anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was very well attended, with many people wearing royal colours. Then began the work of moving the chairs in the newly reordered church, the decision having been made that overnight rain and forecasts of more to come meant it would not be possible to celebrate on the church green as originally planned.

Kings and queens for the day

About 130 people came for the picnic after the service. Every table and chair was in use as people unpacked the festive fare they’d brought along and enjoyed the drinks supplied. As they ate they were entertained, first of all by the church handbell ringers and then the ukele group, enjoying a singalong with the latter. Anyone could crown themselves a king or queen for the day by using the craft materials provided for their own design.

Local councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, resplendent in a union flag waistcoat, popped in to enjoy the fun as well. And at the end?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many hands made light work of the job of getting the church back in order, cleared of crumbs and decorations, ready for the 6pm service which completed the church’s coronation celebrations.

St Botolph’s Belles

Two members of the St Botolph’s ukele band

A picnic fit for a king

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad