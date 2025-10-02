Wind speeds expected to reach 44mph in Peterborough as Storm Amy arrives in UK and Weather Warning issued

High winds are expected in Peterborough this weekend.

According to the Met Office, wind speeds are forecasted to reach as high as 44mph at around 2pm on Saturday (October 4).

Speeds are predicted to remain above 30mph right throughout the morning and afternoon before beginning to drop into the low 20s from 6pm onwards.

Speeds are not expected to exceed 30mph on Sunday.

High winds are expected in Peterborough over the weekend. Photo: Adobe stock.

The high winds coincide with the arrival of Storm Amy and the issuing of a Yellow Weather Warning.

The warning states that Storm Amy will bring a period of strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales on Saturday.

It further states that residents should expect:

- Possibly some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some short term loss of power and other services

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

For a full weather forecast for Peterborough, visit the Met Office website.