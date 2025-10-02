Sue Ryder has been left devastated after the Starlight was forced to be cancelled for a second consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which sees participants walk 5k or 10k around the picturesque Ferry Meadows in support of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, is the charity’s flagship fundraising event and was due to take place on Saturday (October 4).

The decision to cancel the event has been taken due to safety concerns caused by the forecast 40mph winds Storm Amy is expected to produce this weekend.

Around 420 walkers and 90 volunteers were set to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Starlight Hike has not been held since 2023.

The decision to cancel has been made all the more heartbreaking for the charity by the fact that the 2024 event was also cancelled due to flooding.

That cancellation cost the charity £41,000 in lost fundraising income, which could have helped support the work of Sue Ryder healthcare teams in providing 1,300 hours of care.

The charity had hoped this year's event would see £41,000 in fundraising income raised, so this is a major setback at a time when demand for Sue Ryder’s end-of-life and bereavement services is rising, and operational costs are increasing.

Sue Ryder fundraiser Aimee Cowling, has been organising this year’s event, said: “We are absolutely gutted that we’ve had to cancel the Peterborough Starlight Hike again this year. This time due to dangerously high wind gusts being forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is it our biggest fundraising event of the year, but it’s also a really meaningful evening for so many people who take part in memory of loved ones.

"We’re heartbroken for the disappointment this will cause our supporters, volunteers and partners as we know just how much love and passion they bring to this special event.

“We have had lots of conversations with our event venue partners, Nene Park, and sadly they have advised that the high wind gusts pose too great a risk to go ahead with the event safely.

“As heartbreaking as it is, everyone’s safety must come first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All registered participants will be contacted about receiving a full refund.

The charity hopes that supporters will complete their own Starlight Hike at a time and place that’s safe and meaningful to them to continue raising the vital funds it needs to keep giving its care.

Allison Mann, Regional Director for Sue Ryder, added: “The cancellation of Starlight Hike Peterborough for the second-year running is a huge financial and emotional blow for us all.

“The funds raised through events like Starlight Hike are vital to help our care teams to continue delivering their expert and compassionate care to people who are dying or grieving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At a time when we’re facing increased costs and rising need, we rely on the amazing generosity of our local community to keep going more than ever before.

“We hope people will show support for us and honour those they are remembering by completing their own Starlight Hike when it is safe to do so.”

“Alternatively, if you’re to make a donation and support us, please visit www.sueryder.org/SLHDonate.”