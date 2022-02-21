When strongest winds are due as Met Office yellow warning remains in place for Peterborough

The Met Office Storm Franklin yellow warning for high windes.

Friday saw widespread road and rail disruption, power cuts and a number of trees downed in the Peterborough area as Storm Eunice battered the region.

Storm Franklin has blown in hard on the heels of Eunice bringing more stong winds.

The Met Office is forecasting winds over 50mph in Peterborough today.

Hour by hour this is when they are due:

6am: Cloudy - gusts over 50mph

7am: Cloudy - gusts over 50mph

8am: Cloudy - gusts over 50mph

9am: Cloudy - gusts over 50mph

10am: Sunny spells - gusts over 48mph

11am: Sunny spells - gusts over 45mph

12pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 46mph

1pm: Cloudy - gusts over 44mph

2pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 42mph

3pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 38mph

4pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 35mph

5pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 33mph

6pm: Cloudy - gusts over 31 mph

7pm: Cloudy - gusts over 30 mph

8pm: Cloudy - gusts over 27 mph

A yellow Met Office strong winds warning suggests; ‘some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close warning.’

The Met Office also issued an amber warning for wind which could cause “travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property” in Northern Ireland from midnight until 7am on Monday.

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said this is the first time the national forecaster has recorded three major storms in such quick succession since the naming system was introduced seven years ago.

She told the PA news agency: “This is the first time we have had three named storms within a week, and we started the storm naming system in 2015.

“At the moment we’ve got a really active jet stream, which is why we’re seeing so many storms track right towards the UK.

“We had Dudley on Wednesday, Eunice on Friday and Franklin today.”

Milder yellow warnings for wind also covered Wales, Northern Ireland and most of England from midday on Sunday until 1pm on Monday.

Environment agencies have also issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK.

This comes just two days after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was a record national outage over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.4 million homes affected.