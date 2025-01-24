Weather Warning: Peterborough gets yellow alert for ice on Saturday morning

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
Warning in place from 3am

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Peterborough – with icy conditions set to arrive on Saturday morning (January 25).

The Met Office have said the warning is in place from 3am until 10am tomorrow.

The warning says: “Icy stretches will lead to hazardous conditions in places on Saturday morning.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for PeterboroughThe Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough
“What should I expect?

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

Despite the warning, temperatures are not forecast to dip below freezing in Peterborough overnight.

