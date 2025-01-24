Weather Warning: Peterborough gets yellow alert for ice on Saturday morning
Warning in place from 3am
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Peterborough – with icy conditions set to arrive on Saturday morning (January 25).
The Met Office have said the warning is in place from 3am until 10am tomorrow.
“What should I expect?
“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”