A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued in Peterborough on Sunday (December 18).

The warning is in place between 3am and 11am.

The warning states: “A period of rain and snow mixed falling on frozen surfaces will lead to icy conditions causing some travel disruption.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and there is a chance that road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed.”

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around -2 overnight before rising to 8C overnight.

