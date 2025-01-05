Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

29 flood warnings have been issued for areas where flooding is “expected”.

The government website has issued a number of flood warnings.

Flooding is ‘expected’ in 29 areas.

These include:

Alfriston on the Cuckmere River

Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse

Beaulieu

Bielby Beck at Bielby

Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England

Christchurch Harbour Side

Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers

Illey Brook at Halesowen

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Lindfield Bridge on the River Ouse

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother

Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur

Poole Harbour at Wareham

River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Ivel at Langford

River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh

River Mole at Brockham and Pixham

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook from Crowhurst to Penshurst

River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge

River Teise in Lamberhurst and Goudhurst

River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard

The Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton

There’s also 255 areas where flooding is "possible".

An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands and Eilean Siar, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Strathclyde until 11am on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and North Lanarkshire until 12pm on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until 12pm on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for rain covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6am on January 6.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for London and South East England and South West England until 9am on January 6.