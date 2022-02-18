Update: When the strongest winds are forecast to hit the Peterborough area today as a red warning covers parts of Cambridgeshire

Parts of the south have been covered by a rare ‘red warning’ with a danger to life possible and across the country authorities are advising people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Millions were bracing for “dangerous conditions” as winds from the second storm in a week prompted two rare red weather warnings for much of the south of England and part of Wales.

The second rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued to run from 10am until 3pm over the South and East of England on Friday due to fears of Storm Eunice “causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds” up to 90mph, the Met Office said.

The Met Office issued a second red weather alert covering parts of Cambridgeshire, the East of England and London from 10am to 3pm today.

The Met Office is currently forecasting winds of 65mph plus for the region but with possible strong gusts that will see wind speeds exceed 70mph, and this is when the strongest winds are due to hit the Peterborough area:

8am: Rain with sunny spells - wind gust 40mph

9am: Sunshine - wind gust 45mph

The Met Office added a second red alert area this morning.

10am: Sunshine - wind gust 50mph

11am: Cloudy - wind gust 47mph

12am: Cloudy - wind gust 55mph

1pm: Cloudy - wind gust 65mph

2pm: Cloudy with showers - wind gust 60mph

3pm: Cloudy - wind gust 58mph

4pm: Cloudy - wind gust 55mph

5pm: Sunshine - wind gust 53mph

6pm: Wind gust 48mph

7pm: Wind gust 45mph

8pm: Wind gust 48mph

9pm: Wind gust 44mph

10pm: Wind gust 42mph

11pm: Wind gust 39mph

Cambridgeshire police said this morning: “While a rare Red Warning has been issued for parts of the UK ahead of #StormEunice, our region is on an Amber Warning with 70-80mph winds possible and danger of falling trees and flying debris. Please take extra care on the roads and stay up to date with the latest warnings.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.”

There were also yellow warnings for wind until 6pm in the Midlands, north-east England, north-west England, some of Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland, as well as in for south-east England, south-west England parts of the West Midlands. A separate yellow warning for snow was in place for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England until the same time.