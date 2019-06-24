This is the time the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Have your say

The Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire after issuing a yellow weather warning.

The warning was originally in place from Sunday at 3pm until the end of Monday (today), but that has changed with the Met Office yellow weather warning now beginning at around 1pm today and carrying on until Tuesday evening.

Thunderstorms are predicted in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

RELATED: Flooding risk as thunderstorm forecast for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms are likely, these potentially severe, bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”