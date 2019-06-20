Flooding risk as thunderstorm forecast for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are at risk of flooding according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow thunderstorm weather warning.

The warning is in place from Sunday at 3pm until the end of Monday and covers almost the entirety of England.

Flooding on the River Nene at Orton Mere EMN-180304-165611009

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”