Thunder storms could arrive in Peterborough tomorrow as the heat wave comes to an end.
The Met Office have issued a yellow storm warning for tomorrow afternoon covering much of the south east of England, including Peterborough.
The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon.
What to expect:
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”