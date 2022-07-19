Storm warning issued for end of Peterborough heatwave

After record breaking temperatures are forecast for today, tomorrow could see thunder storms arrive in the city

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:43 am

Thunder storms could arrive in Peterborough tomorrow as the heat wave comes to an end.

The Met Office have issued a yellow storm warning for tomorrow afternoon covering much of the south east of England, including Peterborough.

The warning is in place from 1pm until 9pm.

The storm warning is in place tomorrow afternoon

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon.

What to expect:

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The storm warning is in place 24 hours after temperatures are expected to reach their highest ever level in Peterborough.

PeterboroughMet OfficeEngland