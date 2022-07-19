Thunder storms could arrive in Peterborough tomorrow as the heat wave comes to an end.

The Met Office have issued a yellow storm warning for tomorrow afternoon covering much of the south east of England, including Peterborough.

The storm warning is in place tomorrow afternoon

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon.

What to expect:

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures