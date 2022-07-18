Three schools in Peterborough have decided to shut their doors early while the red weather warning is in place.

Mercury on 18 July is predicted to hit 37 degrees while Tuesday brings with it higher temperatures of 40 degrees in Peterborough.

It comes as the Met Office has issued it’s first ever red warning extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England - otherwise known as ‘level four’.

Peterborough City Council has said they are encouraging schools to stay open for pupils but two schools in the city are closing their doors at noon while a third has given parents the option for an early closure.

On Monday and Tuesday, Nenegate School and The Beeches Primary School are closing at 12.45pm and an early finish has been “offered” at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “As a local authority we have advised schools to do all they can to remain open with the appropriate adjustments to deal with the conditions.

Children at three schools in Peterborough will have an early finish while the red weather warning is in place (image: Adobe Stock)

"We have sent guidance to all schools outlining steps to take during periods of hot weather, including a heat checklist to help them take appropriate actions. We will continue to work closely with all schools during the current heatwave.”

School closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college.