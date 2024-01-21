News you can trust since 1948
Storm Isha: Met Office upgrades weather warning as 54mph winds set to hit Peterborough

Amber weather warning in place from 6pm tonight (Sunday) until 6am tomorrow (Monday)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for Peterborough as Storm Isha is set to strike across the UK this evening.

A yellow warning was in place for the city – but now an amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

The amber warning starts at 6pm tonight, and lasts until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Isha is set to cause disruption across much of the country

The yellow warning for Peterborough remains in place from noon today until noon tomorrow.

The amber warning, which covers much of the country, says: “Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

“What to Expect:

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

“Some roads and bridges likely to close

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

The strongest winds are set to strike Peterborough between 6pm and midnight, when gusts are forecast to be above 50mph. The peak is forecast to be at 9pm, when 54mph gusts are forecast.

By 6pm, the gusts will have dropped – but are still forecast to be above 30mph.

There are forecasts for strong wind gusts through the first half of the week, with more 40mph+ gusts predicted overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday.

