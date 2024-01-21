Storm Isha: Met Office upgrades weather warning as 54mph winds set to hit Peterborough

Amber weather warning in place from 6pm tonight (Sunday) until 6am tomorrow (Monday)

The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for Peterborough as Storm Isha is set to strike across the UK this evening.

A yellow warning was in place for the city – but now an amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Storm Isha is set to cause disruption across much of the country

The amber warning, which covers much of the country, says: “Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

“What to Expect:

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

“Some roads and bridges likely to close

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

By 6pm, the gusts will have dropped – but are still forecast to be above 30mph.