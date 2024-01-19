Storm Isha: Windy weekend ahead for Peterborough as Met Office issue weather warning

Warning in place from noon on Sunday until noon on Monday

Peterborough is set for a windy weekend as Storm Isha is set to strike o Sunday.

The warning says: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday.

A weather warning has been issued

“What to Expect:

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

However, there is better news in terms of temperatures, as first big freeze of the winter is set to end, with temperatures forecast to return to double figures on Sunday, and throughout next week.

With bad weather forecast over the weekend, The Severe Weather Emergency Provision (emergency accommodation) for those rough sleeping has been extended to Monday 22 January.

If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).