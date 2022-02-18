STORM EUNICE: Power cut hits 200 households in Whittlesey

The power cut was reported to UK Power Networks at around 1.30pm today - and the current estimate is power will be back on by around 7pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said; “We’re investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.”

Yesterday, in the lead up to Storm Eunice, head of customer services and innovation Ian Cameron, said: “This storm comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley where we managed to get power supplies restored the same night. Based on the forecasts we anticipate that Eunice has the potential to cause significant damage to electricity networks so we are ready with extra resources on duty. Our message to people is to please be prepared at home, in case your power goes off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity especially during cold weather, and will be working to restore supplies as quickly as is safely possible. If you see any damaged power lines our advice is to stay away, keep everyone clear and call us on 105.”

Extra engineers, damage assessment teams, and call centre staff were prepared to respond around the clock. Thanks to investment in remote control technology, engineers will be able to fix some power cuts quickly without visiting damage sites. Teams will be able to climb poles to repair overhead power lines as soon as the winds subside to a safe level. More than 100 engineering teams are on duty.

While some people in Whittlesey are without power, and there was a very short power cut in Peterborough this morning, the area has not been as badly hit as other areas of the east of England, with more than 160,000 people without power this afternoon.