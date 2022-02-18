Storm Eunice: Peterborough college and Ferry Meadows cafe closed and residents report power cut as storm approaches
A number of services have been impacted as Peterborough prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice.
An amber weather warning is in place for the city, with 75mph gusts expected this afternoon.
Peterborough College, University Centre Peterborough and Stamford College have all confirmed they will be closed today due to the threat of the strong winds.
Ferry Meadows have also confirmed the cafe and visitor centre will remain closed today.
A mini power cut was reported in some areas of Peterborough this morning.
Although no reports were made to UK Power Networks, a spokesman said; “Storm Eunice is moving through the South East and East of England today, bringing stronger winds than Storm Dudley. We continue to monitor the weather closely and have additional staff ready to respond in operational, technical and call centre roles.
“Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect overhead power lines. We urge the public to stay well clear from power lines and anyone spotting a damaged power line needs to report it to us immediately.
“As always our priorities in these situations are public safety and restoring supplies to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
Rail companies have urged people not to travel today , with services running at slower speeds than normal.
Huntingdonshire District Council have confirmed that bin collections have been suspended today.
Peterborough City Council have said no services are affected.
