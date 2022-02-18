Storm Eunice: Peterborough City Hospital suffers power cut
Peterborough City Hospital suffered a short power cut this morning as Storm Eunice arrives in the UK.
A spokesman for the hospital said: “There was a very short power cut at PCH for a few seconds and the back-up generators came on as planned.
“We understand that it was a wider power cut across the city.”
Residents across Peterborough had reported a short power cut just after 9am today.
UK Power Networks said they were preparing for the storm to arrive today.
Head of customer services and innovation Ian Cameron, said: “This storm comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley where we managed to get power supplies restored the same night. Based on the forecasts we anticipate that Eunice has the potential to cause significant damage to electricity networks so we are ready with extra resources on duty. Our message to people is to please be prepared at home, in case your power goes off.
“We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity especially during cold weather, and will be working to restore supplies as quickly as is safely possible. If you see any damaged power lines our advice is to stay away, keep everyone clear and call us on 105.”
Extra engineers, damage assessment teams, and call centre staff are ready to respond around the clock. Thanks to investment in remote control technology, engineers will be able to fix some power cuts quickly without visiting damage sites. Teams will be able to climb poles to repair overhead power lines as soon as the winds subside to a safe level. There will be more than 100 engineering teams on duty.
