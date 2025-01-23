Storm Éowyn: Peterborough train passengers advised not to travel north of York on Friday

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:08 GMT
Strong winds forecast to arrive on Friday

Train passengers are being advised not to travel north of York on Friday as Storm Éowyn is set to arrive.

A spokesperson for LNER, who run services through Peterborough on the East Coast Mainline, said: “Weather warnings for high winds due to Storm Éowyn have been issued.

“We are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday 24 January.”

Disruption is expected on the railways tomorrow due to Storm ÉowynDisruption is expected on the railways tomorrow due to Storm Éowyn
People are being urged to check train services before they travel tomorrow, as disruption is expected. More details are available at https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/.

Rare red weather warnings have been issued in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland – including Edinburgh, where LNER services travel to – for Friday.

A yellow weather warning is also in place in Peterborough on Friday.

