Storm Éowyn: The exact time the strongest winds will hit Peterborough according to The Met Office

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:58 BST
Peterborough is set to avoid the worst of the weather conditions - with rare red warning issued in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Storm Éowyn is set to cause widespread disruption across the UK on Friday (January 24), with strong winds set to arrive in the early hours of the morning.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the whole of the UK – with a rare red warning issued in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Peterborough and the surrounding area will be under a yellow weather warning from 5am until 3pm, with strong winds forecast.

Strong winds are forecast for Friday, January 24Strong winds are forecast for Friday, January 24
Strong winds are forecast for Friday, January 24

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough says that while the warning is in place until the afternoon, the worst of the winds will arrive early in the morning.

Wind speeds will start to increase at about 2am, when 29mph gusts are possible – before increasing to 37mph an hour later, and 49mph by 5pm.

The strongest winds – with gusts up to 52mph – are forecast between 6am and 7am, before they start to die down again.

However, gusts above 40mph are possible up until 2pm, and they are not forecast to drop below 30mph until 6pm.

In places including Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow, wind speeds of more than 80mph have been forecast on Friday.

A second yellow weather warning has also been issued for Peterborough from 8am on Sunday (January 26), until 6am on Monday (January 27).

The warning is for heavy rain.

The Met Office warning says: “Spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday.

“What should I expect?

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

However, the current Met Office forecast for the city is showing only a prediction of light rain from 3pm on Sunday until midnight.

