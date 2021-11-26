Storm Arwen: Popular Christmas Fair at Burghley House will close early over the weekend.

Burghley Christmas Fair will close early on Saturday.

The Burghley Christmas Fair will remain open tomorrow (Saturday November 27) however have ‘regrettably’ made the decision to close the event at an earlier time of 2pm due to the high winds forecast later on in the day. The Park will also close at this time.

The Burghley Christmas Fair will be open from 9:30AM – 2PM (last admittance 1PM).

Ticketholders who have booked a time slot between 1PM – 3PM are free to visit anytime on Saturday 27th (up to 1pm) or anytime on Sunday 28th November.

A spokesperson from Burghley said: “We plan to operate the event across normal, advertised hours on Sunday 28th November.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the early Saturday closure, we hope you enjoy the Burghley Christmas Fair and look forward to seeing you this weekend.”

This year Burghley Christmas Fair and their Angel committee has chosen to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.