Peterborough weather: The Met Office forecast for the Easter Weekend

With the Easter weekend now upon us, many families will be hoping for blue skies – or at least dry days – to make the best of the Bank Holidays.

In recent days, Peterborough, like much of the country, has been blessed with glorious spring sunshine, with just a few showers and clouds blotting the skies for the school holidays.

For Easter itself, it looks like being a similar picture.

Cloudy weather is forecast - but there could be some sunny spells over the Easter break in Peterborough

Good Friday

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough shows that for Good Friday (April 18), there should be only a small chance of rain.

The best chance of some sunshine on Good Friday will be in the morning, when sunny spells are possible between 6am and 11am.

Most of the day will be cloudy, with the best temperatures arriving in the afternoon, when the mercury should reach 16C between noon and 5pm.

Strong gusts of wind – up to 30mph – will also be present. However, there is only a 10 per cent chance of rain during the day.

The pollen level is set to be very high

Saturday

Saturday is set to be a cloudy day, although there is the chance of a few sunny spells between 1pm and 4pm.

Temperatures will reach around 14C in the afternoon – but again there could be some strong winds, with gusts again approaching 30mph.

There is around a 40% chance of showers in the early hours of the morning, but the rest of the day should stay dry

The pollen level is set to be high

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday could be the best day of the weekend, weather wise, with sunny spells possible from 7am until 4pm.

The wind speeds are also set to drop slightly, with maximum gust speeds of 20mph forecast.

The temperatures are set to be a bit cooler, however, with a maximum of 13C forecast.

There is just a 10 per cent chance of rain through the day.

The pollen level is set to be medium

Easter Monday

Easter Monday is set to be an overcast day, with cloudy conditions all day.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain at lunch time – but at around 4pm, temperatures could reach 16C.

Wind speeds will continue to drop.

The pollen level is set to be medium

The rest of next week

The rest of next week looks likely to stay dry, with sunny spells, and temperatures reaching 17C.