Peterborough heatwave: Heat health warning issued for Peterborough
The warning comes into place on the morning of Wednesday, July 9, and is set to last until Tuesday, July 15.
The warnings are designed to help protect vulnerable residents, including the elderly and those with serious illnesses.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Please keep an eye on the elderly, young children and anyone who may suffer from extreme heat, and other medical issues.
“Stay well in the heat:
“Drink plenty of fluids
“Stay in the shade
“Limit strenuous activity
“Check on elderly friends and neighbours.
“Keep windows and curtains closed during the day
“Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped.”