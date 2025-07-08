Peterborough heatwave: Heat health warning issued for Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
A yellow heat health warning has been issued for Peterborough by the UK Health Security Agency.

The warning comes into place on the morning of Wednesday, July 9, and is set to last until Tuesday, July 15.

The warnings are designed to help protect vulnerable residents, including the elderly and those with serious illnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Please keep an eye on the elderly, young children and anyone who may suffer from extreme heat, and other medical issues.

A heat health warning has been put in placeplaceholder image
A heat health warning has been put in place

“Stay well in the heat:

“Drink plenty of fluids

“Stay in the shade

“Limit strenuous activity

“Check on elderly friends and neighbours.

“Keep windows and curtains closed during the day

“Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped.”

The warm weather is expected to arrive in Peterborough this weekend, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all set to see temperatures around 30C.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice