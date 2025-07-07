Exactly when the next summer heat wave will hit Peterborough according to the Met Office

After a spell of glorious sunshine in Peterborough over recent weeks, we were brought back to earth with a bump at the weekend – with more traditional British summertime rain and thunder arriving in the city.

While gardeners might appreciated the wetter weather, for many of us it meant a weekend inside.

However, more sunshine is on the way – with 30C temperatures forecast for Peterborough.

Warm sunny weather is set to return at the weekend

On Tuesday (July 8) it is set to be a bright start, with clouds gathering into the afternoon – although there will be sunny spells. The temperature is forecast to stay relatively cool, with a maximum of 23C forecast.

For Wednesday, the temperatures will start to increase. A maximum of 26C is forecast, with the peak temperatures set to arrive later in the afternoon. Again, there will be sunny spells with clouds forecast.

Thursday will see the return of clear blue skies, with a maximum temperature of 28C forecast in the afternoon.

Sun worshippers will really be looking forward to Friday though – with blue skies and 30C forecast.

Saturday will see temperatures drop – but only by one degree, with more clear skies and bright sunshine.

And the weekend finishes off as it began – with 30C and blue skies predicted on Sunday.

High UV levels are predicted every day – with Very High levels forecast on Tuesday.

High pollen levels are also forecast.