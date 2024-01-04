News you can trust since 1948
More heavy rain on the way for Peterborough as Met Office issue weather warning

Weather warning in place from noon until 3am
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
More heavy rain could hit Peterborough today after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Storm Henk has caused major disruption this week, with flooding causing travel chaos in and around Peterborough. It has also impacted other activities, with golf courses closed.

But the bad weather is not over yet, and today (Thursday) The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. The warning covers much of the south of the country, with Peterborough at the northern edge of the area covered by the alert.

There has been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rain this weekThere has been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rain this week
There has been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rain this week

The warning is in place from noon today until 3am tomorrow. It says: “Another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, may lead to further flooding and travel disruption.

“What to Expect:

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough today predicts a dry start, with light rain arriving this evening at around 7pm – and heavy rain hitting the city late tonight at around 11pm, and lasting until 3am. At the moment the weather forecast for the weekend is for the rain to clear early on Friday morning, and the rest of the day – and Saturday and Sunday – to stay cloudy but dry.

