More heavy rain on the way for Peterborough as Met Office issue weather warning

More heavy rain could hit Peterborough today after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

But the bad weather is not over yet, and today (Thursday) The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. The warning covers much of the south of the country, with Peterborough at the northern edge of the area covered by the alert.

There has been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rain this week

The warning is in place from noon today until 3am tomorrow. It says: “Another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, may lead to further flooding and travel disruption.

“What to Expect:

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”