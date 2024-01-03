The effects of Storm Henk are still being felt in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Disruption to travel caused by Strom Henk is continuing into Wednesday (January 3) with a number of delays expect on the roads and the train networks.

Some villages in neighbouring Northamptonshire have also been left cut off due to high water levels with warning being issued by the Environment Agency for the River Nene, Middle Nene and the River Welland in Lincolnshire.

A flood warning for the Welland in Market Deeping reads: “Storm Henk has brought heavy rain in the River Welland catchment, which has fallen onto already saturated ground. This is causing the River Welland to rise, and is forecast to continue to rise through today.

"Low lying areas near to the river are already flooded, and we now expect properties to be affected this morning onwards. Properties on High Street in Market Deeping are expected to be affected first.

"The rainfall associated with Storm Henk has mostly fallen, but river levels will continue to rise through the day. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

Oundle’s Wharf shopping centre has already been forced to close due high water levels.

The heavy rain and winds that hit the area on Tuesday (January 2) have also led to Greater Anglia issuing two do not travel warnings across its network, including between Ipswich, Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough for Wednesday.

Across Lincolnshire, 54 properties were reported as having been flooded with 78 having been reported to have experienced flooding externally.

This has been mainly around the Bourne area.

Lincolnshire Police have also advised that large bodies of water remain on the A151 Bourne to Colsterworth and A1175 Stamford to Market Deeping.

The A6121 at Essendine (Rutland) is also down to one lane.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Please continue to drive to the conditions and approach any standing water with extreme care.

"Do not try to cross any of the local fords.”

Information on current river levels and flood warnings can be found on the Environment Agency website.

The deluge has also left several underpasses in the city heavily flooded, including the David’s Lane underpass in Werrington and the Whitecross subway close to Ravensthorpe.

Werrington ward councillor John Fox has confirmed that the issue has been reported to the council and the inspectors have been to the scene to inspect the drainage.

He said: “I would like to see more maintenance on our dykes and drains as they appear not to have been maintained to the standard that they should be.”

Flood alerts are in place for: North Bank, Whittlesey, Market Deeping, Alconbury Brook, Hundred Foot Washes, Fenstanton.

1 . Flooding near Oundle Bill Clarke offers help to a motorist stuck in the flood. Photo: Alison Bagley. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Flooding near Oundle High water levels at Oundle Wharf. Photo: Tap and Kitchen. Photo: Tap and Kitchen. Photo Sales

3 . Flooding near Oundle High water levels at Oundle Wharf. Photo: Tap and Kitchen. Photo: Photo: Tap and Kitchen. Photo Sales