Two Peterborough golf courses forced closed by Storm Henk

The courses have been closed due to flooding from Storm Henk.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Orton Meadows Golf Course and Thorpe Wood Golf Course in Peterborough has been closed due to the effects of Storm Henk.

The courses as well as the pitch and putt at Orton Meadows has been forced to close due to the heavy rainfall that hit the city throughout the course of Tuesday.

Work has begun on the courses. Photo: Simon Fitton.Work has begun on the courses. Photo: Simon Fitton.
The Thorpe Wood driving range remains open as the front nine holes are flooded.

Nene Gold Ltd Director Simon Fitton tweeted: “The compounding of months of rain and Storm Henk’s relentless rainfall over the last few days has meant both courses are waterlogged and underwater in parts.

“I assure you work continues in areas we can get to ensuring we can get back to golf when the weather and water allows.”

Decisions about whether the courses can open are made on a day-to-day basis and all of the up to date information can be found at nenegolf.com.

