A hot weather warning has been issued for Peterborough with ‘unusually high’ temperatures forecast for Friday.

The alert, which comes into place at midnight on Thursday, June 16 until midnight on Saturday, June 18, covers the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West regions.

"We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency - GOV.UK, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.”

"It is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June”

Dan Rudman, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday, when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30°C or even reach 34°C in some places.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20s for some overnight.”

The forecast hot weather has seen many looking for a way to cool down – with the Lido already fully booked for Friday afternoon.

Thunder storms could break during hottest weather

However, those looking forward to wall to wall sunshine look set to be disappointed.

Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said there was a risk of thunder storms, along with the sizzling sunshine.

He said: “It will be warm or very warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 25°C to 27°C range. Friday is the 'Hot' day, with temperatures in the 29°C to 31°C range.

"But I must temper that with the potential, albeit a seemingly low one, that the odd thundery shower could spark up.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, it looks like that is it, as Saturday and the rest of the weekend looks back to a cloudier theme with the risk of showers, perhaps thundery, particularly into and through Sunday.

"However the Sunday forecast is very much 'up in the air' at the moment!”

Advice during hot weather