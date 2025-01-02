Met Office issues warning for snow in Peterborough this weekend - but this is what the forecast actually shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather warning in place from noon on Saturday (January 4) until Sunday night (January 5)

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy snow in Peterborough – with the alert in place for most of the weekend.

However, as most of us know in Peterborough, the chances of the white stuff arriving, let alone settling, in the city is very low.

The Met Office warning covers much of the country, and says: “Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend

“What should I expect?

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

“There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Today (January 2) is forecast to stay dry – but cold, with the temperatures only reaching a maximum of 3C – and the ‘feels like’ temperatures remaining below freezing.

It is a very similar picture tomorrow (Friday), with dry, but cold weather. For those venturing out in the rush hour on Friday morning, the advice is to wrap up warm, with the ‘feels like’ temperature at 8am forecast to be a bitter -6C.

Saturday morning will see the same freezing temperatures stay in Peterborough, with the chance of the odd shower in the evening. The Met Office say these showers may turn wintry – but only with sleet, not snow, at about 9pm.

Sunday will see light rain join the cold temperatures – although it will warm up later in the day, with the possibility of the mercury reaching 10C by 9pm.

Monday morning rush hour will see the last of the rain – but a return to the chillier temperatures.