AMBER warning issued for cold weather in Peterborough - as emergency provision for homeless is opened up

SWEP put in place by city council until Monday morning

An amber warning for cold weather has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency as freezing weather is set to strike Peterborough.

Temperatures are set to dip below zero degrees this weekend in Peterborough.

The cold weather is set to cause a health risk to vulnerable residents – which is why the amber warning has been issued.

The amber warning is in addition to the yellow weather warning for snow in the city.

Peterborough City Council have also activated the Severe Weather Emergency Provision to help rough sleepers and homeless people in the city.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We've triggered the Severe Weather Emergency Provision for those rough sleeping.

“Due to the predicted drop in temperatures, emergency accommodation opens today to verified rough sleepers until the morning of Monday 6 January 2025, but will be reviewed daily.”

“If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

“People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.

“You can let us know about rough sleepers here: https://streetlink.org.uk”

In terms of the Amber Cold Weather Warning, the council said: “An Amber weather alert for severe cold weather and icy conditions in the East of England has been issued from 12pm 2 January until 12pm 8 January.

“This weather is likely to cause significant health risks especially for older people, the under 5s and those living with a health condition.

“If you have family and friends who are vulnerable, look out for them through making sure they are warm, that they have food and any prescriptions they need so that they do not have to leave their homes.

“Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C and have regular hot food and drinks.

“Avoid going out in cold weather but if you have to, wear warm clothes and avoid icy walking areas which can lead to falls.”

The gritting lorries are set to be on the roads over the next few days in a bid to keep the routes safe.