Chance of sleet in Peterborough tonight as emergency provision for homeless residents comes into force
Emergency provision for homeless residents in Peterborough will come into force tonight as freezing temperatures are set to arrive with forecasters even saying there is a chance of sleet hitting the city.
The Met Office have said that temperatures in Peterborough will get as low as 2C tonight - although a biting wind will mean it will feel more like -3C at times.
With the cold temperatures set to stay for a number of days, the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) will be in force in Peterborough until Monday. The provision means shelters will be available for all known rough sleepers in the city.
The council works with local charities to ensure the shelters are available when it is forecast that the overnight temperature will be zero celsius or below for three consecutive nights.
The provision will be open to verified rough sleepers. The council encourages anyone who is homeless and sleeping rough to contact Housing Needs during office hours on 01733 864064 and leave a message.
Outside of office hours, please contact emergency out of hours housing on 01733 864157.
Gritting lorries will also be out in the city tonight to ensure road surfaces are treated and will remain safe.
For more information about services available for homeless residents in Peterborough visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/housing/homelessness