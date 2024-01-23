After Storm Isha comes Storm Jocelyn: 45mph winds set to hit Peterborough overnight
A new weather warning has been issued for Peterborough – as Storm Isha moves away from the UK.
Storm Jocelyn is set to hit the UK today (Tuesday) and Wednesday.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office – with Peterborough on the very edge of the warning area.
The warning is in place from noon on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday.
The warning says: “A spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.
“What to Expect:
“Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
“Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.”
The Met Office forecast says gusts could reach 45mph at about 1am on Wednesday morning.