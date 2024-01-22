Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Police have received more than 50 calls related to damage caused by Storm Isha – but Peterborough appears to have avoided any major disruption from strong winds.

An amber weather warning was issued for Peterborough yesterday (Sunday) by the Met Office, with string winds forecast overnight.

A yellow weather warning was also put in place until noon today.

Police said there had been dozens of calls about fallen trees and branches across Cambridgeshire today

This morning, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Over the past 12 hours we've had more than 50 calls reporting fallen trees blocking roads across Cambridgeshire.

“We've been working alongside partner agencies to clear the roads following the aftermath of storm Isha but please take care on the roads this morning.”

A number of households are without power in Whittlesey, Wisbech and March, with engineers estimating that power will be restored this afternoon.