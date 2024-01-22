Storm Isha: Cambridgeshire Police receive more than 50 calls - but Peterborough appears to avoid major disruption
Cambridgeshire Police have received more than 50 calls related to damage caused by Storm Isha – but Peterborough appears to have avoided any major disruption from strong winds.
An amber weather warning was issued for Peterborough yesterday (Sunday) by the Met Office, with string winds forecast overnight.
A yellow weather warning was also put in place until noon today.
This morning, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Over the past 12 hours we've had more than 50 calls reporting fallen trees blocking roads across Cambridgeshire.
“We've been working alongside partner agencies to clear the roads following the aftermath of storm Isha but please take care on the roads this morning.”
A number of households are without power in Whittlesey, Wisbech and March, with engineers estimating that power will be restored this afternoon.
Some train services have had delays, with people urged to avoid travelling north of Newcastle on LNER services until this afternoon.