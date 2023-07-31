News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Police called to crash on High Street, Chatteris after Nissan Micra blocks the road after collision with Land Rover Freelander

Video of crash shows damage to front of car
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

Police were called to a crash in High Street, Chatteris, which saw a silver hatchback blocking the road.

The crash happened at about 7.30am on Friday, July 28, and the aftermath was captured on video by Gary Taylor.

The video shows the front left hand side of the vehicle with serious damage to the bodywork, and is facing side on to the direction of traffic in the town – with Gary joking that the driver ‘can’t park there.’

The scene of the crash. Photo and video: Gary TaylorThe scene of the crash. Photo and video: Gary Taylor
The scene of the crash. Photo and video: Gary Taylor
He said police were called to the scene of the crash – but he said that ambulances were not needed.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.30am on Friday (28 July) with reports of a collision involving two cars in High Street, Chatteris.

“The collision, which involved a Nissan Micra and Land Rover Freelander, initially blocked the road.

“No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 9am.”

