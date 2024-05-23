WATCH: Firefighters called to Stanground street in Peterborough after Audi catches fire
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze on a Peterborough street yesterday evening (Wednesday).
The fire started in Bell Vue, Stanground at about 6.25pm, when an Audi caught fire.
Matt Chapman managed to take pictures and video at the scene.
He said flames had been coming from the front of the car when it pulled into the street, and his pictures and video show the driver’s side of the vehicle was badly damaged in the incident.
The images show firefighters making sure the scene was safe after the flames were extinguished.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 6.24pm on Wednesday (22) a crew from Stanground was called to a car fire on Belle Vue in Stanground, Peterborough.
Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 7pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”