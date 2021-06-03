UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in crash near Whittlesey
One woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the A605 between Coates and March
Emergency services were called at 6.15am today following the collision between a van and a car.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A605 between Coates and March.
“The collision, which happened at just after 6.15am today (3 June), involved a van and a car.
“Paramedics and fire crews also attended the scene and one woman has been seriously injured.
“The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of 3 June or call 101.”