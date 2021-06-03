Main road closed at Whittlesey after serious collision
The A605 has been closed between Whittlesey and Coates after a serious collision this morning.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:14 am
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We are at scene of a road traffic collision on the A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road Coates turning. The road is currently blocked and impassable. The road will likely be closed for some time. Please use an alternate route.”
No details of any injuries have been released.
