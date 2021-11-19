UPDATE: A1 near Peterborough reopens following ‘serious collision’
The A1 near Peterborough has reopened southbound between the A43 at Stamford and the A47 at Wansford following an earlier’ serious collision’.
A Highways England statement said all lanes of the southbound A1 had now reopened after emergency services cleared the scene this morning (November 19).
Earlier Highways England had warned drivers to avoid the area in a statement which said: “Police lead the response to an ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.
“Due to the nature of this incident we are not able to advise how long the closure is likely to remain in place.
“Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the closure and allow extra time for their journeys.”