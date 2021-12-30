Two men seriously injured in crash on A1 near Peterborough

Two men have been seriously injured

Emergency services were called this morning after two pedestrians were hurt on the north bound carrigeway at Carpernters Lodge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said; “We were called at 11.45am today (30 December) to reports of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians on the A1 northbound at Carpenters Lodge.

“The road was closed while paramedics treated the injured parties. Two men have been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.