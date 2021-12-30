Two men seriously injured in crash on A1 near Peterborough
Two people have been seriously injured in a collision which has closed the A1 near Peterborough.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:42 pm
Emergency services were called this morning after two pedestrians were hurt on the north bound carrigeway at Carpernters Lodge.
A police spokesman said; “We were called at 11.45am today (30 December) to reports of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians on the A1 northbound at Carpenters Lodge.
“The road was closed while paramedics treated the injured parties. Two men have been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.
“The road remains closed and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.”