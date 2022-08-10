A man has died after a collision involving two lorries and a truck on the A47.
The driver of the truck, a man in his 20s, was travelling westbound at Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford, when he was involved in a collision with the two HGVs.
Officers and paramedics, including medics from the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the collision, reported at just before 7.15am today (10 August), but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
Contact police either online via their web chat service or call 101, quoting incident 115 of 10 August.