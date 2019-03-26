Tributes pour in for Peterborough GP feared to have died after going missing on French holiday

Have your say

Tributes have come pouring in for a Peterborough GP who is feared dead after going missing while on holiday with his family in a French mountain town.

Dr Robert Bailey is a senior partner at Minster Medical Practice which is situated inside the Thomas Walker Medical Centre in Princes Street, Park ward.

Callers to the GP surgery are hearing a recorded message alerting them that Dr Bailey was involved in an accident last Thursday while in Chamonix, which borders Switzerland and Italy.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed yesterday afternoon: “We are in contact with the French authorities concerning a missing British man and are assisting his family.”

The Planet Chamonix website is reporting that Dr Bailey, who is said to be 63 years old, did not come back to his hotel after setting out on a hike up the Col de la Forclaz, Les Houches.

Many people have now paid tribute to Dr Bailey on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page while wishing that he is found safe and alive.

Many also said they were thinking of him and his family.

Kathleen Chambers wrote: “Lovely man and best doctor ever.”

Paul Neaven wrote: “Without a doubt 1 of the best doctors in Peterborough.”

Carol Marriott wrote: “He has been my doctor for 36 years he is amazing doctor always had time for his patience.”

Nicholas Robert Fasulo wrote: “Brilliant doctor,” while Jenna Kennett wrote: “Such a lovely man.”

Janet Smith posted: “Absolutely lovely man cudnt find a better doctor.”

Lisa Steels said: “Best doctor anyone can ask for always had time for his patients how ever late he was running.”

Liz Pugsley wrote: “Hope he’s found soon I’ve worked with him for 26 years at Thorpe Hall an amazing Doctor.”

Jade Lipscombe wrote: “Absolutely wonderful man and dr. Always has plenty of time and care for every patient.”

Diane White said: “Absolutely amazing doctor - he’s been our family doctor for years seen us through 4 generations.”

Eileen Hercock posted: “He is the best doctor ever and a great guy.”

Helen Jayne Bryan Bryan wrote: “Brilliant doctor been my doctor for over 30 years.”

Wendy Sheppard wrote: “Still in shock, been my boys n my Dr for near on 30 yrs, seen us through thick n thin, amazing Dr amazing person who cared so much,”

Susie Bews said: “So sad that such a lovely man and wonderful doctor could go missing on holiday.”

Maggie D Mags wrote: “Such intelligent and caring man. He helped me out so much.”

