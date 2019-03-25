Peterborough doctor feared dead after going missing during holiday in French mountain town

A doctor at a surgery in Peterborough is presumed to have died after going missing while on holiday in a French mountain town.

Dr Robert Bailey is a senior partner at Minster Medical Practice which is situated inside the Thomas Walker Medical Centre in Princes Street, Park ward.

Callers to the GP surgery are hearing a recorded message alerting them that Dr Bailey was involved in an accident last Thursday while in Chamonix, which borders Switzerland and Italy.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed this afternoon: “We are in contact with the French authorities concerning a missing British man and are assisting his family.”

Dr Bailey is the clinical lead for end of life care at the Peterborough & Cambridgeshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and is also on the board of the Local Commissioning Group.

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair at the CCG said: “Sadly we can confirm that Dr Bailey, senior partner at Minster Practice, part of the Octagon group, who was on holiday with his family, has been reported by the French police as missing, presumed dead.

Dr Robert Bailey. Photo: PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc

“Everyone who knows Rob Bailey will be incredibly worried and saddened by this news. This is an extremely distressing time for everyone who knows and works with Rob Bailey as well as his patients and the local community.

“Minster surgery will be open as normal, and the practice are providing emotional support to his colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family. We would ask that people respect the privacy of family and staff at this time.”

The Planet Chamonix website is reporting that Dr Bailey, who is said to be 63 years old, did not come back to his hotel after setting out on a hike up the Col de la Forclaz, Les Houches.

Mountain rescue service PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc also posted on Facebook on Friday: “URGENT URGENT URGENT URGENT URGENT

“Good morning, actively looking for Robert Bailey, 63 years old, British.

“Blue jacket. Dark pants. Green Bag.

“Gone yesterday on hiking sector les houches col de la forclaz.

“If reporting immediately notify the gendarmerie via 0800971071.

Thomas Walker Medical Centre, where Minster Medical Practice is based

“Spread as much as possible please.”

The recorded message for callers to Minster Medical Practice states: “We are extremely saddened to advise that last Thursday Dr Bailey, who was on holiday in Chamonix, was involved in an accident. At present we have no further information.

“We know that this will be a difficult time for patients and staff and we would ask for your patience whilst trying get through or trying to make an appointment with the practice.”

Only emergency appointments are currently being taken at the surgery.