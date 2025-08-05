Works finally set to take place on A1 at Peterborough TEN MONTHS after lane closure and speed restrictions introduced following crash

Ten months after a fatal crash left long lane closures and speed restrictions on the A1 at Peterborough, works are finally set to get underway to get traffic moving smoothly again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, November 1 last year, lorry driver Daniel Casariu (43) from William Street, Luton, sadly died in a collision on the A1 at Water Newton near Sibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works are set to start in September - 10 months after the crash

There have been numerous complaints from motorists in the months since the crash – with many voicing frustration that there were no visible signs that work was being carried out in the lane closures.

However, now plans have been revealed to end the lane closure – although it may still be some time before the road is back fully open as it was before the tragedy.

Works lasting seven weeks are set to start around Monday, September 1, and National Highways say a new lane will be created in the central reservation in a bid to keep traffic moving..

The works will see full weekend closures (between 8pm Friday -5am Monday), starting on Friday 12 September, at the southbound carriageway from the exit slip road at the A47 Wansford Interchange to the A605 Chesterton entry slip road, and the A1 southbound entry slip road at the A47 Wansford Interchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic would be diverted to take the A47 eastbound at Wansford Interchange, the A1260 Nene Parkway, and the A1139 joining the A1(M) at Junction 17 to continue their journey.

Access to properties would be maintained during the closures.

There will also be a speed restriction of 40mph on the southbound carriageway from 500 metres east of the northern junction with Old North Road at Water Newton to 800 metres east of the southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton, and on the northbound carriageway, from 1000 metres north of the A605 Chesterton entry slip road to 400 metres east of its southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton.

All lay-bys adjacent to the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A1 between their junctions with the A605 Chesterton and the A47 Wansford Interchange will be closed during the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lane closures have been needed because the crash damaged the culvert, which supports the carriageway. With little space between live traffic and the damaged structure, the nearside lane was closed to ensure the safety of motorists using this section of the A1.

National Highways said that remains of a Roman town, located near to the crash scene, meant extra work was needed to protect the site.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "This is a complex repair as the remains of a Roman town are located close to the damaged culvert and the site forms part of a Historic England protected area.

"Consideration also needs to be given to a Site of Special Scientific Interest downstream at Billing Brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Design work is underway for a repair that won't compromise the historic and scientific nature of this area.

“We appreciate the inconvenience caused by increased journey times and would like to thank road users for their patience while we work to address this issue.”

Full repairs are set to be carried out in 2026/27.

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/