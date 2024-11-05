Lorry driver who died in crash on A1 at Peterborough named by police - as officers launch dashcam appeal
Police have named the lorry driver who died in a collision on the A1 at Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Daniel Casariu, 43, from William Street, Luton, died following the collision on the Southbound carriageway of the road near Water Newton, Peterborough at about 2.40pm on Friday, November 1.
Officers said the tanker had overturned in a field.
Sadly, Mr Casariu died at the scene of the crash.
The road was closed throughout Friday night, and Saturday morning, with one lane eventually re-opening at about 2.30pm on Saturday.
National Highways have said that one lane will be closed for several weeks while repairs take place.
Now police have launched an appeal for information about the crash.
Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the HGV just before the collision or has dashcam footage of it.”
Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-01112024-0319.
Anyone without internet access should report it on 101.