Lorry driver who died in crash on A1 at Peterborough named by police - as officers launch dashcam appeal

Daniel Casariu died in crash on Friday afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have named the lorry driver who died in a collision on the A1 at Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Officers said the tanker had overturned in a field.

Sadly, Mr Casariu died at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed throughout Friday night, and Saturday morning, with one lane eventually re-opening at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

National Highways have said that one lane will be closed for several weeks while repairs take place.

Now police have launched an appeal for information about the crash.

The crash happened on the A1 on Friday afternoon

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the HGV just before the collision or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-01112024-0319.

Anyone without internet access should report it on 101.