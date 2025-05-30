A1 lane closures at Peterborough: Design work still going on six months after fatal crash caused lane closures at Sibson

Lorry driver Daniel Casariu died in crash on November 1 2024 – and lane closures have remained in place ever since

Design work to enable both lanes of the A1 southbound to re-open near Peterborough is still ongoing – more than six months after a fatal lorry crash caused the closures.

On Friday, November 1 last year, lorry driver Daniel Casariu (43) from William Street, Luton, sadly died in a collision on the A1 at Water Newton near Sibson. Police said the tanker he was driving overturned in a field.

The crash, which happened at 2.40pm, saw the A1 closed near the crash site throughout the rest of November 1 – and through most of Saturday, November 2.

The restrictions have been in place since November

At the time, National Highways said a lane closure put in place was set to ‘last for weeks.’

But since then, there have been lane closures in place, with temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of workers – and because of damage to infrastructure on the road.

More than six months later, there is currently no end in sight for the lane closures, causing frustration for motorists using the busy road.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We continue to design a solution that will allow us to open both lanes.”

National Highways said that remains of a Roman town, located near to the crash scene, means extra work is needed to protect the site.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "This is a complex repair as the remains of a Roman town are located close to the damaged culvert and the site forms part of a Historic England protected area. Consideration also needs to be given to a Site of Special Scientific Interest downstream at Billing Brook.

“Design work is underway for a repair that won't compromise the historic and scientific nature of this area.

“We appreciate the inconvenience caused by increased journey times and would like to thank road users for their patience while we work to address this issue.”

The speed restriction is set to stay in place for many more months – with full repairs set to be carried out in 2026/27.