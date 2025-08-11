'Wonderful' new cycleway officially opens in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

Work has finally been completed on the new cycle way in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Work has been ongoing since the active travel scheme since the beginning of March and has now finally been completed.

The work has delivered widened footways and a cycle way allowing people on bikes to travel safely along Thorpe Wood in both directions. To help people on foot or wheels to cross the road, two crossings have been installed as well as a new bus shelter.

These improvements have been designed to enable people to have more choice on how they travel around Peterborough and help people to feel safer when travelling.

The new Thorpe Wood cycleway.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority provided a grant of £2 million to Peterborough City Council via Active Travel England’s Active Travel Funds to deliver the project.

Among those to praise the scheme has been Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for the environment and transport at Peterborough City Council.

He said "This is great news for Peterborough residents, Thorpe Wood is a key link to areas of employment and leisure and the project will be a significant improvement to those that use the route.

"The new infrastructure will also link in to the new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Nene Parkway and provide a seamless transition between Longthorpe and Thorpe Wood.

"It is wonderful that we have been able to secure external funding to deliver the works and demonstrates our ongoing determination to ensure people can navigate the city sustainably."

Among the comments already made to the PT about the cycle way have been: “I think a great job has been done, it’s very impressive. It is great to finally be able to be able to get to the end of Thorpe Road and get onto the roundabout."

Another added: “The two pedestrian crossings were definitely needed as motorists constantly speed down this road and put pedestrians in danger.”